If you couldn’t get enough actress Danielle Brooks, who played Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson, in Netflix’s prison show, Orange Is The New Black, we have some news for you! Brooks will be returning to the streaming service for a new a docuseries titled A Little Bit Pregrant.

The four-part series will air on Netlfix’s main Youtube page and Netflix social media pages will follow Brooks’ pregnancy as she answers questions viewers may have.

The 29-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl announced her pregnancy earlier this year in an Instagram post she held up a digital pregnancy test with the caption, “So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant.”

Orange Is The New Black ran for seven seasons from July 2013- July 2019