Fayetteville State University’s Division of Institutional Advancement is celebrating those who established scholarships to assists current and future students with a Donor Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

The luncheon is set to honor the thoughtful donors but also provide the opportunity for them to meet the students who will be receiving the financial assistance for their educations.

“This luncheon will be our way of thanking those donors who invested in Fayetteville State University and our students to establish a scholarship,” said Lorna Ricotta, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement at FSU. “On behalf of Acting Chancellor Peggy Valentine and FSU, we want to express how much we appreciate their support, as well as put them in contact with the students benefitting from their generosity. We are pleased and honored to thank them for what they have done and will continue to do for FSU.”

The celebration will be the first of future events to honor donors and establish a bridge of communication from those that are receiving scholarships with those who are giving them.

In the spring of 2020, FSU will host a celebration to acknowledge the donors who gave $1,000 or more to the university. A similar celebration occurred this past April that brought in over 100 donors and guests and featured recipients from the Global Scholars program, athletics and nursing.

To establish a scholarship or to donate, contact the Office of Development at 910-672-1681 or 1682 or go to https://www.uncfsu.edu/give-to-fsu.