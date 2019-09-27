VZiVePJCpZIWATCH: French Montana, Cardi B & Post Malone are Living Large in the Music Video For “Writing On The Wall” Keenan Higgins September 27, 2019 featured, Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks, Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances, Listen Now, New Music After starting our week off with the album trailer for his upcoming LP MONTANA, French Montana decided to end the week with some heat as well with what appears to be the first official single off the project. Oh, and it features Post Malone, dancehall producer Rvssian and Cardi B! View this post on Instagram 🔥🔥🔥NO CAP NO DU RAG NO SKULLEY NO FEDORA NO BEANIE NO BONNET HOTTEST RECORD OF THE YEAR 🧢🎩👒 LETS GOOOO @iamcardib @postmalone @rvssian A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Sep 26, 2019 at 9:09pm PDT The music video for “Writing On The Wall” is spearheaded by French himself alongside director Myles Whittingham, complete with special effects that give each superstar musician involved a super-sized makeover. New York City becomes their literal stomping grounds, with French holding things down near Port Authority, Posty lounging in Central Park and Cardi heading down to her native BX neighborhood to leave footprints in Yankee Stadium. The track itself is just as large, incorporating a dancehall-inspired vibe that is sure to have you jamming while “rolling down the freeway, talking about a threeway” as Cardi spits in her standout verse. Watch the music video for “Writing on the Wall” by French Montana, Cardi B, Post Malone and Rvssian above, and keep an eye out for the MONTANA album to drop this November courtesy of Epic Records.