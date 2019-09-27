After starting our week off with the album trailer for his upcoming LP MONTANA, French Montana decided to end the week with some heat as well with what appears to be the first official single off the project. Oh, and it features Post Malone, dancehall producer Rvssian and Cardi B!

The music video for “Writing On The Wall” is spearheaded by French himself alongside director Myles Whittingham, complete with special effects that give each superstar musician involved a super-sized makeover. New York City becomes their literal stomping grounds, with French holding things down near Port Authority, Posty lounging in Central Park and Cardi heading down to her native BX neighborhood to leave footprints in Yankee Stadium. The track itself is just as large, incorporating a dancehall-inspired vibe that is sure to have you jamming while “rolling down the freeway, talking about a threeway” as Cardi spits in her standout verse.

Watch the music video for “Writing on the Wall” by French Montana, Cardi B, Post Malone and Rvssian above, and keep an eye out for the MONTANA album to drop this November courtesy of Epic Records.