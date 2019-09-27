photo courtesy of Dan Garcia

Today we celebrate Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as the martian, Lil Wayne, has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father. His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label, and half of the duo The B.G.’z, alongside fellow New Orleans-based rapper B.G.

The duo then joined the southern hip hop group Hot Boys, with Cash Money label-mates Juvenile and Turk, in 1997, and released their debut album, Get It How U Live!, that same year. The group blew up following the release of the platinum-selling album Guerrilla Warfare and the insanely popular single “Bling Bling”. Lil Wayne held it down for Cash Money Records, before ending his long-tenured deal with the company in June 2018.

With hit after hit after, Lil Wayne dominated the charts and remains one of the most defeated rapper/CEO’s to date.

Here’s some of our favorite Lil Wayne songs and verses, what is your favorite?