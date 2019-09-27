A Houston man, Paul Nixon, has been charged for filing fake divorce papers from his wife.

According to KPRC, Nixon’s wife, Edna, told Harris County Precinct 4 deputies he filed for divorce without her knowledge or consent. She told Walker that her husband of four years is a con artist and she believed he forged her signature on the divorce documents.

She said that Nixion revealed he filed for divorce during an argument, that’s when she looked into it and found out her name had been forged.

“He forged my signature, stating that I lived in a location I never heard of as well as my phone number,” she said. “That’s why I was never notified by the court.”

Edna claims Paul, who is also a disc jockey named DJ U-Shay, left her with the debt from his music equipment

“He left with thousands of dollars of debt, things in my name, DJ equipment,’” she said. “He has stolen from me.”

Nixon turned himself in earlier this week and maintains his innocence.

“I’m not guilty and I want everybody in Houston to know, that knows me, I wouldn’t do this,” Nixon said. “So we’re going to let the courts do their job and I trust the courts that they’re going to see the proof and evidence that we have.”

Nixon’s was granted a $25,000 bond. Nixon is due back in court in November.