Image: Dan GarciaBirthday Blunder: Lil Wayne Ordered to Pay $150K USD in Concert Fraud Suit Keenan Higgins September 27, 2019 Digital Entertainment, Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks, Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories, News While we’re sure Lil Wayne is having an amazing 37th birthday today, it must suck to find out you have to shell out six figures in a lawsuit on what’s supposed to be the best day of your year. View this post on Instagram If you kouldn’t be there this year for #LilWeezyAnaFest, you missed out! I partnered with my @OriginalBumbu krew to host an intimate VIP experience with live interviews, a #Bumbu Rum Punch bar, and exclusive Bumbu x #LilWeezyAnaFest tees. A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on Sep 21, 2019 at 10:24am PDT The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rap king seemed to be living large at Lil WeezyAna Fest based off the IG post seen above, but it seems like not all the shows on his recent tour were lit, or even legit to begin with. According to TMZ, Weezy was ordered to cough up $150,000 USD to an investor by the name of Ramin Natan following a lawsuit from earlier this year. Suing for breach of contract and fraud, Natan claims both Lil Wayne and Migos created fake companies to book concerts they never intended to attend and/or perform at. Natan apparently loaned $500,000 USD to a person named “Eric Stenger” with the intent that he would promote Weezy shows. Stenger apparently was never a concert promoter, and worked with Wayne to pocket the cash and, well, dip out! Legal docs show that Lil Wayne was actually served with the suit, but since he failed to respond the judge issued a default judgment in favor of Ramin Natan. No word on if Lil Wayne will take this one on the chin or, since the courts usually give defendants one last chance to respond, will actually fight it. We’ll keep you updated on the situation. Happy birthday though, Weezy!