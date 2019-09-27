While we’re sure Lil Wayne is having an amazing 37th birthday today, it must suck to find out you have to shell out six figures in a lawsuit on what’s supposed to be the best day of your year.

The “6 Foot 7 Foot” rap king seemed to be living large at Lil WeezyAna Fest based off the IG post seen above, but it seems like not all the shows on his recent tour were lit, or even legit to begin with. According to TMZ, Weezy was ordered to cough up $150,000 USD to an investor by the name of Ramin Natan following a lawsuit from earlier this year. Suing for breach of contract and fraud, Natan claims both Lil Wayne and Migos created fake companies to book concerts they never intended to attend and/or perform at. Natan apparently loaned $500,000 USD to a person named “Eric Stenger” with the intent that he would promote Weezy shows. Stenger apparently was never a concert promoter, and worked with Wayne to pocket the cash and, well, dip out! Legal docs show that Lil Wayne was actually served with the suit, but since he failed to respond the judge issued a default judgment in favor of Ramin Natan.

No word on if Lil Wayne will take this one on the chin or, since the courts usually give defendants one last chance to respond, will actually fight it. We’ll keep you updated on the situation. Happy birthday though, Weezy!