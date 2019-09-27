GQ Sports has a really cool Actually Me series where they ask questions pertaining to Mike Tyson and they got the man himself to partake in the activities.

Around the four-minute marker, Tyson was asked to predict the outcome of a street fight between Floyd Mayweather and Tyson during his prime. “I think I would really kick Floyd’s ass in a street fight,” Tyson said. “It wouldn’t even be no match.”

“But probably if I was his size in the ring, he would outpoint me,” he added. “He has a really good technique for his style, he’s really great at what he does.”

Mike Tyson is a lot more humble at 53 compared to his younger self but he definitely still keeps it real. He respects Mayweather and all his accomplishments but draws the line when Floyd proclaims to be the greatest boxer ever.

The former heavyweight champ believes in order to be the best you have to have success out of the ring.

“Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great as Muhammad Ali, he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself,” Tyson explains. “OK, he can’t take his kids to school by himself, and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people. It’s being accepted by the people.”