The Source Question Of The Day: What Do Hip-Hop and Donald Trump Have in Common?

The Source Question Of The Day: What Do Hip-Hop and Donald Trump Have in Common?

The Source hit the streets of New York City in search of answers to our Question of the Day: What do Hip-Hop and Donald Trump have in common?

The answers range from controversy to being open-minded, making it rain and more. One of the favorite answers is not living things they speak about and Twitter fingers. Check it out below.