Rick Ross to Celebrate Halloween at the Mala Luna Festival in Texas

Rick Ross has joined the line up for the Gala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas during the October 26 weekend.

The performance will be Rozay’s first show in the city since 2011 and will see him alongside Russ, Miguel, Juice Wrld, YG, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more.

Ross will bring singles from his new album, Port of Miami 2, to the stage to assist in the opening day ceremonies.

Both weekend and single-day tickets are available for purchase now at MalaLuna.com, starting at only $79. Mala Luna ticket buyers looking for the ultimate festival experience should opt for one of the curated VIP ticket packages, which include Black Moon ($189), Harvest Moon ($199), and Fly Me to the Moon ($399).

This will be the fourth year for Male Luna, proving that it is the premiere festival for Halloween weekend in Texas. You can check out the full festival line up here.