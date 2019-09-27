The fall appears to be the perfect time for new music from Rockie Fresh. The Chicago emcee is preparing to release a new album and is introducing fans to what is coming via the single “Round Here.”

The single is produced by Mathaius Young and is the follow up too “Must Be,” which featured Chris Brown. In addition, Rockie can be found alongside of Casey Veggies on the latter’s new single “Finer Things.”

Be sure to stay tuned to forthcoming efforts from Rockie Fresh including his long-awaited album.

Can’t wait til y’all hear this album. Shit really captivating 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Rockie Fresh (@rockiefresh) September 25, 2019