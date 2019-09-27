Sade’s Transgender Son Thanks his ‘Mumma’ for her Support During Gender Reassignment

Sade’s son, Izaak Adu, took to Instagram to give an update after his gender reassignment surgery, or phalloplasty surgery.

The 23-year-old was away at a recovering facility recuperating for six months and had the support of his mother along the way.

Adu posted a picture of the soul singer nuzzled into his arm as he gazed with an endearing look. “It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!!” the captions reads. “Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens ♥️ #mumma #lioness #queen #iloveyou.”

Adu came out as transgender in 2016 on National Coming Out day and has been documenting his process on Instagram revealing the ups-and-downs.

In the middle of the Summer, he shared a candid photo of him laying in the hospital bed questioning his decision, and then shared that he’s hopeful for the future.

“This process is trying, tiring, painful, emotionally exhausting, physically exhausting, uncomfortable (like I can’t sleep like a normal human being rn lol) I often ask myself “why the f— do I have to endure this to be who I am,” he wrote.

“I am so, SO DAMN EXCITED, I just have to remind myself to be patient sometimes as I’m sure we all do. Big up to my Mumma, Pappa, family and friends for all the support you give me on the daily, it’ll never be forgotten,” the caption continued.

Abu is Sade’s only child. His father is reggae music producer, Bob Morgan.