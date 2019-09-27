Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the superstar performers, who have released music in Spanish and English since the 1990s, will perform on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!” Shakira wrote on social media.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show. The big game and halftime show will air live on Fox and broadcast in 180 countries.

Last year, Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show from the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi also performing.

The Super Bowl halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. Nearly 100 million viewers watched Super Bowl LIII’s halftime show. With the Super Bowl being in Miami and the city rich in Latin culture, this is a touchdown for the NFL and Roc Nation.