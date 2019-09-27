The hour-long weekly show offers viewers the latest WWE news every Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, beginning Nov. 5 on FS1.

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weigh in on the biggest stories in WWE and are joined by a rotating cast of guests and personalities, including current and former WWE Superstars.

Ahead of WWE Backstage’s Nov. 5 debut, FOX Sports offers a special preview of the show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, following the conclusion of the ALCS Game 3 on FS1. Young and Booker T are joined by special guests to reveal the WWE Backstage set at the FOX Studios Lot in Los Angeles, and to break in their brand-new ring.

“WWE Backstage is a wrestling show for wrestling fans. From hardcore fans to people new to wrestling, we’ll give them a little bit of everything,” Young said. “It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be loud, we’re going to give them a ton of opinions and I can’t wait to help spread the word about SmackDown coming to FOX.”

“Fox Sports has always been the one-stop shop for sports and now it’s going to be the one-stop shop for sports and entertainment. I think this is going to be a tag team that’s going to last for a long time, and one that cannot lose. As I always say, now can you dig it, sucka?” Booker T said.

While the show won’t be following any in-ring action with WWE, the weekly series, it does sound a whole lot like the WWE Network series, Talking Smack, where Renee Young and Daniel Bryan discussed the events of each week’s episode of Smackdown and interviewed WWE superstars.

Fox sports wanted more WWE content, so that’s exactly what they’re going to get.