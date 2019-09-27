Continuing on one of the most successful album runs in music history with his third LP, Travis Scott has decided to extend ASTROWORLD to annual status by announcing that ASTROWORLD Festival will return in less than two months.

“NAH YALL WENT HARD AS SHIT. SO I HAD TO TRY TO BRING THIS BACK FOR U GUYS,” he wrote in all caps via his Instagram (seen above), continuing by promising this year’s show will be “ALOT CRAZIER AND BIT MORE RAMPAGE !!!” So far the lineup is still under wraps, but that should change in the coming weeks as we get closer to the event. What we do know though is that the festival will return to NRG Park as an ode to the original Astro-World theme park that once stood in the same area. Tickets are already on sale now, with general admission going for $89 USD and VIP tickets priced at $250 USD. The latter includes two tiers, the most expensive including a merch pack, VIP entrance, VIP viewing deck and a commemorative laminate amongst other exclusives.

Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD Festival 2019 goes down on November 9, and a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Workshop Houston. Cop your tickets by clicking here.