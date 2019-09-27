Zion Williamson is getting ready for his first NBA training camp and he has officially selected the sports energy drink that will have him hydrated as he flies up and down the court, Gatorade.

The newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans announced the partnership with an image across social media, dripping orange sweat, signaling the union of the athlete and the hydration drink that has been a go too for decades.

Zion is joining a legendary list of Gatorade basketball talent that includes Michael Jordan, Dwayne Wade, Paul George, Elena Delle Donne, Karl Anthony Towns and more.

“Zion has already shown a major interest in what we can do for him from a performance perspective. He’s all about putting in the work to be the best player he can be, and that’s what we do best – fuel athlete performance,” said Jeff Kearney, Gatorade Global Head of Sports Marketing.

You can see the announcement from Zion below.