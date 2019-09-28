Friday arrived and Kanye West’s Jesus is King did not. After an outcry from fans online, updates from Detroit, Michigan throughout the day gave hope for the release at some point this weekend.

Kanye hosted a Sunday Service event in Detroit but then also a surprise event titled Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience, which took over the Fox Theatre. Inside the Fox, Kanye previewed Jesus is King, a film that will support the album.

Fans in attendance were able to hear the album for the first time and according to Billboard, the album is 10 tracks at 35 minutes and brings in the reunion of Pusha-T and No Malice as Clipse for a feature.

The reunion of the two marks a historic moment as No Malice dedicated his life to Christianity and has not been heard next to King Push frequently.

Kim Kardashian would go on Instagram and reveal listening sessions would hit Kanye’s hometown of Chicago and New York City before being widely available Sunday night.

In what seems to be a positive sign for the album’s arrival, Kanye West has also released march to support the album.