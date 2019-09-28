Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Lil Nas X Announces a Break From Music, Exits Festival Lineups Shawn Grant September 28, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Everyone needs a break and that includes Lil Nas X who announces he will step away from a couple of festival stages for a break. Lil Nas X will not be appearing at Twitchon or the Sandbox Music Festival, citing a break. “It’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off,” Lil Nas wrote. “sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way.” In one of the craziest rookie runs in history, Lil Nas X skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record 19 straight weeks. He would also drop his 7 EP and currently is on a run with his new single “Panini.” You can check out his announcement below. it’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off. sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way. ￼￼ — nope (@LilNasX) September 27, 2019