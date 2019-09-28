Everyone needs a break and that includes Lil Nas X who announces he will step away from a couple of festival stages for a break.

Lil Nas X will not be appearing at Twitchon or the Sandbox Music Festival, citing a break.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off,” Lil Nas wrote. “sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way.”

In one of the craziest rookie runs in history, Lil Nas X skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a record 19 straight weeks. He would also drop his 7 EP and currently is on a run with his new single “Panini.”

You can check out his announcement below.