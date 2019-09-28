One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples, Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo, has been hot all summer long, as we hit the Fall, Meg shows love for her bae with a $150,000 gift.

TMZ details Thee Stallion purchased “his and her” jewelry to make continue their bond for his birthday. The jewelry was created by Celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick who created two half-heart chains.

Reports on the jewelry state the necklaces have 120 grams of 14k rose gold and 40 carats of VVS diamonds for the $150K. The two then hit the club in Atlanta for celebration.