Megan Thee Stallion Drops $150K on Matching Chains for Moneybagg Yo's Birthday Shawn Grant September 28, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories One of Hip-Hop's favorite couples, Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo, has been hot all summer long, as we hit the Fall, Meg shows love for her bae with a $150,000 gift. TMZ details Thee Stallion purchased "his and her" jewelry to make continue their bond for his birthday. The jewelry was created by Celebrity jeweler Iceman Nick who created two half-heart chains. Reports on the jewelry state the necklaces have 120 grams of 14k rose gold and 40 carats of VVS diamonds for the $150K. The two then hit the club in Atlanta for celebration. View this post on Instagram His & hers charms for @moneybaggyo & @theestallion Happy bday to money bag yo who wish their woman can cop some like that for them too??? 😂😂😂 A post shared by ICEMAN NICK (@iceman_nick) on Sep 24, 2019 at 2:15pm PDT