Pro Era Records, the label co-founded by platinum-certified and claimed rapper Joey Bada$$, announces a new global distribution and label services deal with ADA Worldwide.

The new deal will support the label and roster, which includes CJ Fly, Nick Caution, Aaron Rose and more.

“What Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era team are doing is nothing short of groundbreaking, and we’re honored to play a part in getting their music out into the world,” said ADA President of A&R and Label Services, Kenny Weagly. Adding, “This partnership is another example of ADA’s growing footprint in the hip-hop space, as we continue to diversify and expand our offering to artists and labels across the industry.”

“We are super excited to announce our ADA and Pro Era partnership,” Joey Bada$$ added. “This creative collaboration will help us move forward with our values as a Progressive Indie label. Our artists are fired up and ready to release new music! We cannot wait to show the world what we have been working on so stay tuned, and stop sleeping on yourself!”

The new deal is christened by CJ Fly’s new single “RUDEBWOY,” which features Bada$$. The single is produced by Statik Selektah and dances around the declaration, “I’m a rudebwoy, and I ain’t gonna change.”

This song is the title track of my debut album, so it’s giving you a taste of what you’re about to get from me on this project. The vibes are very Caribbean, energetic, & fun. In the hook, I’m explaining one way a ‘RUDEBWOY’ could be, but also putting a spin on the stigma about Jamaican men,” CJ Fly said.

The next release from Pro Era would be Aaron Rose’s Rozart album this fall.