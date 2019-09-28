Epix is set to bring the story of Bumpy Johnson to your screens with the release of Godfather of Harlem. Hip-Hop artists, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, and DMX have joined forces for the music video for “Just in Case,” which is apart of the show’s soundtrack.

The video emerges viewers into the world of the show, bringing Whitaker and Swizz to the screen and bringing in Ross to be the hitter Whitaker needs and DMX bringing the heat and his trademark bark.

The Original Series Soundtrack is curated by Swizz Beatz.

You can view the video below and if you want to get a further taste of the soundtrack you can hear “Business Is Business” by Dave East and A$AP Ferg and “Saints and Shadows” by Emeli Sandé and Swizz Beatz below.





Swizz Beatz also serves as the shows Executive Music Producer.

Godfather of Harlem tells the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.