50 Cent sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and spoke about a slew of topics including his hit series, Power, Eminem’s upcoming album and more.

The Queens mogul spoke about the current state of Hip Hop and explained why artists aren’t seeing longevity in the game.

“Hip hop is youth connected,” he said. “They have a low attention span. You’ll have to see way more artists come and have one hit and disappear now because of how we’re consuming music,” Fif mentioned before saying how different the game is from when he first entered it.

“They meet the audience before they meet the record companies and because they’re not getting bumped around as much as we was getting bumped around before you got your shot,” he said, “They’re going to take off and be on the road, running around, having the time of their life before their pre-conditioned to write music. And then when they come back and slow down, they’re not going to be able to write a hit record to save their life.”

He also confirmed that he can still get crazy in the booth although he has transitioned from music to Hollywood.

“I’m so conditioned to music, I’ve been writing music since [the ’90s],” he said. “I don’t really need to stop to do it. I can write on the plane. I can write wherever I’m going. That’s how I did my first three albums, ’cause I didn’t really stop touring. So, we did it moving.”

