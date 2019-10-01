50 Cent is Allegedly Working on Tekashi 69, Nine Trey Bloods Movie

You can find some gems going through the comment section of 50 Cent’s Instagram account because he does a great job of engaging with those who leave comments.

He took to Instagram to announce that he will begin shooting his upcoming For Life series tomorrow. “I shoot tomorrow for my New ABC show FOR LIFE it’s set to premiere Feb 23 right after the Oscars. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac” the photo read.

An IG user took the time out to address rumors that the mogul is working on telling the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Bloods. “I’m working boy,” he wrote in response to a fan who asked if the rumors were true.

His exact role in the production is unknown but he confirmed the rumors himself [Kanye shrug]. He was his entertainment “dad” up until he got indicted and labeled a rat.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in headlines recently for dropping the dime on all of his co-defendants and naming Trippie Red, Cardi B, and Jim Jones as Nine Trey Bloods members. Moreover, he reportedly plans to decline witness protection so that he can get back in the studio.

Do you think Tekashi would be able to pick up where he left off if he’s released sooner than later?