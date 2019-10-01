Following Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki, she has been on a few dates with Skepta, as per The Sun.

Their friends are “hoping and predicting” for them to be a “great couple” but they’re just testing the waters for now.

The rumored couple was spotted celebrating the grime MC’s 37th birthday a couple weeks ago at the Crystal Maze experience in London.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source told the publication.

They are both from Tottenham, South London and known each other for a while. In fact, Skepta credits the singer for convincing him to continue making music.

“She gassed me up. One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well,” he told IB Times UK in 2016. “I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”