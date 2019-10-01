Amber Guyger Found Guilty of Murder in Shooting of Botham Jean

Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday (Oct. 1) for fatally shooting Botham Jean after she believed he was an intruder of her home after mistakenly entering his apartment.

Guyger is now facing life in prison after less than 24 hours of deliberation.

CNN details Guyger was indicted last year but had the option of being found guilty of manslaughter, a lesser offense.

The 31-year-old White woman stated in court she parked on the wrong floor of her Dallas apartment building on September 6, 2018, and Jean, a Black man, when she encountered him in his home.

MORE: Audible gasps in the courtroom as #AmberGuyger found GUILTY of murder. Jury taking extended lunch break before beginning sentencing phase. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) October 1, 2019

This story is updating.