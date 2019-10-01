Chris Brown’s collaboration with Drake, “No Guidance,” is becoming one of his biggest hits in over a decade. The single has now hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the highest a Breezy single has reached since “Forever” in 2008.

.@chrisbrown earns his first top 5 hit on the Hot 100 since “Forever” in 2008 (11 years ago). — chart data (@chartdata) September 30, 2019

For Drake, the Top 5 is common territory. This is his 15th time making it to that circle.

Could Brown and Drake make it to the top spot? Possibly. It would take a great push as Lizzo sits at the top of the mountain with “Truth Hurts.” Following under here is the dynamic tag team of Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, with Lewis Capaldi and Lil Tecca following.