Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’neal are now officially in a rap beef.

To catch you up to speed, it all started after Lillard a.k.a. Dame D.O.L.L.A. was a guest on the Joe Budden Podcast and stated that he felt he was a better rapper than Shaq. From there, Shaq heard the seemingly kind (but you know, it’s rap) words, and let off a diss that not only came at D.O.L.L.A.’s status as a rapper but also on the court.

“You’ll never be Westbrook. You’ll never be Curry.”

The Westbrook line, eh. Lillard sent him home in the playoffs but all is fair in beef.

Now Lillard is playing off Shaq’s “Can’t Stop the Reign” single for his own response in “Reign Reign Go Away.”

“Hangman you’re shoes shit,” D.O.L.L.A. raps early on. He would also go on to bar up Shaq about getting rings due to the help of Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade, how Kazaam was a medicore movie and more.

NBA Twitter is exploding to the track. Peep reactions and the single below.

Ok I’m going to practice now… https://t.co/imVsfyCEzt — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 1, 2019

They rapping rapping. Sheeesh.

Dame! — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) October 1, 2019

“And Kobe won you them rings though.” – Dame to Shaq You just know Mamba approved that bar. pic.twitter.com/VBDAciwpvH — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 1, 2019

🗣YALL GOTTA STOP PLAYING WITH DAME — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) October 1, 2019

Dame after clapping back at Shaq pic.twitter.com/i1ZBvfuz9e — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 1, 2019