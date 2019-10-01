Unfortunately, if you don’t live in Brisbane, Australia, this post is completely useless to you. But we still wanted to pass over the information to our Australian pizza lovers.

Dominos posted a Linkedin job post looking for Chief Garlic Bread Taste Testers in Brisbane. However, the job offer isn’t exclusive to that city. If you live anywhere in Australia, the pizza chain is willing to cover travel accommodations for your services.

The perfect job does not exi… Domino's is now hiring a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester: https://t.co/udPGTOBM2D pic.twitter.com/bCNokhCvHB — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) September 24, 2019

This sounds like a job for just about anybody, but Dominos did describe their ideal candidate. They’re looking for someone who “understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio,” and “never met a carb they didn’t like.” They must also have “working taste buds” and have “burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down.”

They also specified that they want someone who “has a history of reviewing other people’s food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited).”

You must also submit a 30-second video or 200-word explanation of why you are fit for the job before October 7th.