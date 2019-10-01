The WWE is doing everything they can to assure their Fox debut is a success.

It’s been rumored for weeks now, WWE trying to get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back on TV for the SMACKDOWN! LIVE 20th Anniversary Special on FOX, on October 4, but now it’s official! The Rock himself announced that he was going to attend and that “there’s no place like home” on social media on Monday.

FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

The last time The Rock was on WWE TV, it was WrestleMania 32 in 2016 when he found himself in an impromptu match with then-Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.

The last time Rocky was in front of a WWE crowd, not on TV, was at the Staples Center in February 2017 when he was on hand as an executive producer of Fighting for My Family and they were using the ring, and the live crowd on hand for Monday Night RAW, to film a match for the movie.

Of course, it’s only fitting that The Rock return for SMACKDOWN!, since the Blue Brand, which was considered to be “The Rock’s Show” for a while, was famously named after one of his catchphrases.

Along with Johnson on the show will be past and current WWE stars Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, and Sting.

Meanwhile, in the squared circle, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will defend his title against Brock Lesnar. Other matches include Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks, Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan and Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon going head-to-head in a ladder match with the loser forced to leave WWE.

The 20th anniversary of SMACKDOWN! goes down this Friday at 8 pm on Fox.