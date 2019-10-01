There’s probably no partnership that would be more anticipated, or more meta to be absolutely honest, than a joint collab between Gucci & Gucci Mane. However, here we are starting off the month of October, and a special fashion campaign between the Italian luxury brand and the rap superstar with luxurious tastes is finally happening.

The Gucci Cruise 2020 “ComeAsYouAre_RSVP” campaign incorporates one of the most juxtaposed visuals in a lookbook that we’ve seen in a while. Famed director Harmony Korine was able to capture a “glam-meets-gangster” aesthetic that appeared to be the party of the century onset, with appearances by the Godfather of Punk himself Iggy Pop and British actress Sienna Miller to accompany La Flare in this stylish shindig. Footwear, tracksuits, carry-alls, womenswear, tailored fits and a fine selection of menswear pieces are all highlighted in this bourgeois-yet-bossed-up campaign. Good job, Gucci — both of you!

Take a look at the entire Gucci Cruise 2020 Collection runway show online right now, and peep Gucci Mane flexing in a few fresh ‘fits below: