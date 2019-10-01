Jimmy Spicer, a pioneer emcee passed away last Friday in a Brooklyn hospital at the age of 61.

Mr. Spicer’s daughter Leticia Ricks states to the New York Times the cause of death was lung and brain cancer. Back in the summer of 2018, spicer detailed his cancer diagnosis in a crowdfunding campaign to assist with payments for his treatments.

His debut single was “Adventures of Super Rhyme (Rap),” which arrived shortly after “Rapper’s Delight” and is a 15-minute display of storytelling rap. Mr. Spicer’s lyrics were known for phrases and words that would enter the historic vocabulary of future Hip-Hop artists.

The career of Mr. Spicer started with his song blasting out of cars in Brooklyn to working with Russell Simmons on Rush Productions management company to release two more singles. He would collaborate with Rick Rubin for “This Is It” in 1985, before working behind-the-scenes with Simmons and opening a recording studio.

Mr. Spicer was survived by his wife, Layla; four daughters, Leticia, Angelina, Janel and Princess; a son, James Jr.; and five grandchildren.