Jussie Smollett had time today.

A story broke about a sixth grader being held down by white classmates as they cut her dreadlocks. An update to that story saw her apologize for making up an incident that didn’t happen. The story was shared on The Shade Room and a user commented: “Jussie really is a trendsetter.”

“With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a think,” Smollett responded. “Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalzied sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed your or you can read the actual docs. Either way, Imma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All Love.”

Mic drop.

You can check out the exchange below.