Kanye West found Jesus and wants to continue to thank him through his art.

After delaying the release of his album, Jesus is King, he hosted listening parties in Chicago and New York City.

He made the announcement that he’s done with secular music at his hometown listening session. “Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music,” said Andrew Barber, owner of music media company Fake Shore Drive. “Only Gospel from here on out.”

Even though Ye pushed back the album’s release date indefinitely, his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, made sure she used her social media platforms to keep the anticipation at an all time high.

“Have faith,” she wrote in a caption of a picture of the handwritten track list on a notepad from the Marriott hotel.

Phones were not permitted in the Chicago listening session so there is no video proof of Kanye West making this announcement.

Barber also announced that the Jesus is King collection reunites the Clipse on the last record. “Just heard Kanye’s new album Jesus Is King and saw the accompanying film. My favorite track is the last song and it features the Clipse. Both Push & No Malice. Kenny G is also on it. “New Body” has been cut from the album,” he wrote.

