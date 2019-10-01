Season 5 of the ‘Dissect’ Podcast to Take on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ Shawn Grant October 1, 2019 Digital Entertainment, Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories Spotify’s Dissect podcast returns with Creator and Cole Cuchna for season5 and they will tackle Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. The fourth album from K.Dot won a Pulitzer Prize in Music and brings Lamar to the listener as pure in spirit and intricate in lyricism as we have ever heard him. The season will carry 14 episodes, each one covering one song from the album. Cole will bring music theory, details on instrumentation, lyric interpretation and more in discussing the album to bring a deeper connection to the body of work and the artist with the fan. A work of Kendrick Lamar, To Pimp a Butterly, previously appeared on Dissect in its inaugural season. Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (S2), Frank Ocean’s Blonde (S3), Tyler the Creator’s Flower Boy (S4), and The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (MS1), were also covered. Episode 1 is currently available on Spotify. View this post on Instagram Season 5 starts NOW on @spotify! We’re dissecting Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize winning album DAMN. – Over 20 episodes, we dissect Kung Fu Kenny’s journey wrestling with God in attempt to reverse his curses and transform them into blessings. – Listen free on @Spotify and get episodes a week before all platforms. #DAMN #kendricklamar #spotify #dissectpodcast @kendricklamar A post shared by Dissect Podcast (@dissectpodcast) on Oct 1, 2019 at 5:42am PDT