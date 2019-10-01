Lil Nas X Opens Up About Sexuality: ‘I Used to Pray … It Was a Phase’

Lil Nas X came out to the world on the last day of Pride month, but it wasn’t an easy journey for him.

CBS teased an upcoming sit down with the “Old Town Road” artist and Gayle King where he candidly spoke about his struggle with coming to terms with his sexuality. He said when he was younger he was hoping the feeling was temporary.

“I knew, especially around my teenage years,” Lil Nas X said to King after she asked him how long he’d known that he was gay. “I would just pray and pray and pray that it was like…” King interjected to ask him what he was praying for.

“That it was, like, a phase,” the Atlanta rapper said. “I mean because, me being in this position it’s easy for me. But like, some little boy 10 miles from here, it’s not gon’ be good for him.”

He admitted that coming out was going to be beneficial for the young men who is going through what he went through, but acknowledged that the LGBTQ community still has a long way to go.

In recent Lil Nas X news, he announced a hiatus from music and cancelled all upcoming shows.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off,” he revealed to fans on Twitter on Friday (Sept. 27). “Sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way.”