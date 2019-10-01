Nas, DJ Khaled Pay Homage to ‘Belly’ and ‘Shottas’ Actor Louie Rankin Following Fatal Car Crash

The Hip Hop and reggae communities are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Louie Rankin who famously starred in Belly and Shottas.

The reggae legend passed away in a car crash in Toronto while filming a movie last weekend. TMZ reports the accident involved a transport truck and another vehicle.

Ontario authorities reported that Rankin died instantly from collision after hitting a transport truck on the highway. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the accident. There’s still an ongoing investigation to figure out what caused the crash.

Nas and Louie grew a bond during the filming of Belly and later reunited for DJ Khaled’s Major Key cut, “Nas Album Done.”

Born and raised in Jamaica, Louie Rankin won a Grammy for his 1992 hit single, “Typewriter.” He was the self-proclaimed “Original Don Da Da.”

Nas, Khaled and many more Hip Hop members showed their respect on social media.

