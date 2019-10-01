The Hip Hop and reggae communities are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Louie Rankin who famously starred in Belly and Shottas.

The reggae legend passed away in a car crash in Toronto while filming a movie last weekend. TMZ reports the accident involved a transport truck and another vehicle.

Ontario authorities reported that Rankin died instantly from collision after hitting a transport truck on the highway. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the accident. There’s still an ongoing investigation to figure out what caused the crash.

Nas and Louie grew a bond during the filming of Belly and later reunited for DJ Khaled’s Major Key cut, “Nas Album Done.”

Born and raised in Jamaica, Louie Rankin won a Grammy for his 1992 hit single, “Typewriter.” He was the self-proclaimed “Original Don Da Da.”

Nas, Khaled and many more Hip Hop members showed their respect on social media.