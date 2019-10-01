Nas, DJ Khaled Pay Homage to ‘Belly’ and ‘Shottas’ Actor Louie Rankin Following Fatal Car Crash Miss2Bees October 1, 2019 Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories The Hip Hop and reggae communities are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Louie Rankin who famously starred in Belly and Shottas. The reggae legend passed away in a car crash in Toronto while filming a movie last weekend. TMZ reports the accident involved a transport truck and another vehicle. Ontario authorities reported that Rankin died instantly from collision after hitting a transport truck on the highway. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the accident. There’s still an ongoing investigation to figure out what caused the crash. Nas and Louie grew a bond during the filming of Belly and later reunited for DJ Khaled’s Major Key cut, “Nas Album Done.” Born and raised in Jamaica, Louie Rankin won a Grammy for his 1992 hit single, “Typewriter.” He was the self-proclaimed “Original Don Da Da.” Nas, Khaled and many more Hip Hop members showed their respect on social media. View this post on Instagram Louie Rankin. Great working with this man. A legend. In Belly you stole the show. “ You Wana Rump with bombaclot me??!” In @djkhaled video Nas Album Done, your presence was super live wire much needed. RIP Don Dada A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:38pm PDT View this post on Instagram Bless up my brother @louie_Rankin Friends over 20 years friendship from shottas and forever ! Love and prayers for your family Long live LOUIE RANKING ! Love always my brother @louie_rankin ! Louie you are amazing FATHER ! BLESS UP LOUIE ! 🙏🏽🇯🇲 The legend LOUIE RANKING ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT View this post on Instagram Bless up my brother @louie_Rankin Friends 20 years friendship from shottas and forever ! Love and prayers for your family Long live LOUIE RANKING ! Love always my brother @louie_rankin ! Louie you are amazing FATHER ! BLESS UP LOUIE ! 🙏🏽🇯🇲 The legend LOUIE RANKING ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:33pm PDT View this post on Instagram Woww Rip to a legend @louie_rankin A post shared by Safaree 🇯🇲 StuntMan (@safaree) on Sep 30, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT R.I.P. TO A LEGEND! REST EASY LOUIE RANKIN pic.twitter.com/SZdkqZIF8v — PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) October 1, 2019 Rest In Paradise Louie Rankin 🕊 pic.twitter.com/7Ms1Uyivzt — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) September 30, 2019 The Original Don Dada 🕊 Rest Easy Louie Rankin 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7LjizcWBwy — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) October 1, 2019