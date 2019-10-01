Rolling Loud Takes Over the Bay Area with Migos, Future and More

Rolling Loud Takes Over the Bay Area with Migos, Future and More

Rolling Loud Bay Area 2019 went down over the weekend and was headlined by Future and G-Eazy on Saturday and Migos closing out on Sunday. The festival brought out 40,000 fans and was the 3rd edition of the Bay Area festival.

Saturday also brought YG to a home-state crowd, celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s life, bringing out his bae Kehlani on stage and making sure his “Stop Snitchin’” single received the proper 6ix9ine treatment.

Additional artists hitting the stage included Megan Thee Stallion who brought Hot Girl Summer to a close on the stage. SOB X RBE held it down for their home of the Bay and brought in some L.A. flavor in their guest Shoreline Mafia.

The first day was capped with G-Eazy bringing out ALLBLACK and P-Lo, before Future hit the stage to let off a run of hits that have nearly lasted a decade.

Day two saw Rico Nasty take a plunge into the crowd and DaBaby interact with fans and receive some new bling designed by Johnny Dang.

Lil Uzi Vert was joined onstage by Young Thug, who also returned to the stage during Juice WRLD’s set. Trippie Redd and Ski Mask the Slump God.

Migos then closed out the festival with Quavo in a Margiela hoodie as the crew ran through every hit they have created over the last half-decade.

Check out all the images below and for more information on Rolling Loud be sure to hit the Rolling Loud website.