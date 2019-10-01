Stacey Dash’s Husband Bails her Out Following Arrest for Allegedly Attacking Him

Stacey Dash was bailed out by her husband, who she was arrested for allegedly assaulting.

DailyMail.com obtain court documents that shows he paid $500 to get his wife out of the slammer. There’s no upcoming court date set.

The actress is the one who called the police to their home after getting into a physical altercation with her husband, Jeffrey Marty, claiming that he put her in a choke hold. This allegedly happened after she pushed her 15-year-old stepdaughter.

In the court documents, Stacey Dash also claims that she doesn’t have enough money to cover an attorney and requested a public defender.

In order to qualify for a public defender, Dash will have to provide financial documents to the court that prove she cannot afford an attorney.

But she must’ve already provided the supporting documents because public defender, Peter J. Gorn, is listed as her attorney in the case file seen by DailyMail.com.