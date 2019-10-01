A random man sucker punched an elderly woman, and the shocking moment was captured on surveillance footage.

On September 1, 2019 around 5:30pm, a 71-year-old woman appeared to be minding her own damn business walking down New York Avenue when this punk took a swing at her that left her on the ground with a broken jaw.

The man was dressed in an all grey sweat suit as he was walking and when he crossed paths with the woman he took a seemingly unprovoked swing.

He kept it pushing without looking back as though nothing even happened. According to authorities, the elderly woman suffered a broken jaw, multiple stitches and severe contusions to the side of her face.

The video above has sparked outrage on social media. “Hope someone finds this individual and punch[es] his face 10x more than what he did,” one woman wrote.

Another user wrote: “In case anyone missed this. I don’t even care what this lady could have said or did, anyone breaking jaws of OLD LADIES [is] out of control, son needs to be off the streets ASAP.”

The NYPD released an assault warrant for the perpetrator, along with a poster showing the man’s face. They are offering a reward up to $2,500.