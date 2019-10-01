Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday for fatally shooting her neighbor, Botham Jean while he was sitting on his couch eating a bowl of ice cream. Guyger alleged she shot Jean after thinking he was an intruder when she mistakenly entered his apartment.

Amber Guyger used her service weapon and killed Jean after thinking he was an intruder in her apartment even though she had entered the wrong apartment. Trajectory showed that Jean was standing up as he was caught off guard at the off-duty cop entering his unlocked apartment. This high-profile case has gone viral with many questioning the outcome.

Guyger, who has been out on a $300,000 bond, faces a maximum of life in prison. She was not immediately taken into custody and is awaiting sentencing scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon.

Watch the family’s reaction below,