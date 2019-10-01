No matter how many iconic roles Will Smith plays on film, he will always be associated with his unforgettable stint as the star of classic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He played a star athlete at the fictional Bel-Air Academy, and now Smith is giving us all a chance to relive those days with a new apparel launch themed around the “made-for-Hollywood” high school athletics program.

The new Bel-Air Athletics collection has all the essentials to get you on the starting squad: a shooting sleeve, hoodies, T-shirts, athletic shorts, socks, headwear, accessories and a standout tracksuit that incorporates the classic Bel-Air Academy reversible paisley print. Given that we are talking ball here, a basketball done up in the design as well is included if you really want to take it back to the ’90s. Extra cool points if you can recite the theme song word for word!

Cop Will Smith’s new Bel-Air Athletics Collection in tribute to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starting today (October 1) until October 14 via shop.willsmith.com. Peep the full lookbook and product shots below: