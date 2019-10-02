There has been a video making its rounds on the Internet of a woman inside of the Lion’s den in the Bronx Zoo and we’re all thinking the same thing: “WTF?”

There’s no clue as to how she even got there in the first place. But she posted the ridiculous video to her personal Instagram account and her mission was accomplished. She went viral.

The video above shows the woman inside of the den trying to taunt the lion at just a couple feet away. You can hear a woman in the background saying “you shouldn’t do that.” Some were questioning if the woman was alone.

A spokesperson for the zoo issued a statement condemning such silly actions: “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” the spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson also noted that the Bronx Zoo has a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior from guests.

“Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers,” the rep said.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, but the Bronx Zoo filed a criminal trespass complaint.