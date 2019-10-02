Did You Know Chris Rock Was a DJ Before he Was a Comedian?

Did You Know Chris Rock Was a DJ Before he Was a Comedian?

Chris Rock penned the foreword for a new photo book of the Beastie Boys and Run DMC called, “Together Forever” by Glen E. Friedman.

“I was a DJ way before I told jokes. Run-DMC’s ‘Sucker M.C.’s’ taught me a lot about controlling the audience. I learned things about control and timing from playing the record at block parties that I use to this day,” the legendary comedian wrote.

He says he was first introduced to the Beastie Boys after listening to the Kush Groove soundtrack, which Chris Rock had a small role in.

Meanwhile Friedman was first introduced to Michael Diamond and Adam Yauch outside CBGB in 1981 by Yauch bestie and tastemaker Arabella Field.

Are you going to get the new picture book, Together Forever?