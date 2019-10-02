Eddie Murphy is reportedly planning on making Beverly Hills Cop 4 after finishing production on Coming to America 2.

In an interview with Collider, Murphy, who is returning to host Saturday Night Live for the first time since 1984, elaborated on his intentions for a new movie.

“Yeah that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America 2,” Murphy said. “We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up. That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is stand up. These movies and Saturday Night Live it’s kind of like…I’m looking at it as a bookend. If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”

Eddie Murphy on 'Beverly Hills Cop 4' and returning to 'Saturday Night Live' this December. https://t.co/oROxQGOiHp — Collider (@Collider) October 1, 2019

Beverly Hills Cop originally released in 1984, more than 30 years ago, though it was followed by Beverly Hills Cop 2 in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop 3 in 1994. Though the original is regarded as an action-comedy classic, the sequels received a mixed-to-poor response.

The 58-year-old star is enjoying a career renaissance after remaining largely inactive since 2012. In addition to the Coming to America sequel, he has also signed a deal with Netflix to perform stand-up specials.

Murphy is also set to host Saturday Night Live, on which he was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, and said his plan is to revisit some of the highlights of his early career, in case he wants to retire for good.

“That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is stand-up. These movies and Saturday Night Live it’s kind of like … I’m looking at it as a bookend,” the funnyman added. “If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”