G-Eazy and PUMA have announced their partnership, which began in 2018, will expand with their first collaborative shoe to announce next year. The extension of the partnership was celebrated with a welcome home dinner before he headlined the Rolling Loud Bay Area Festival.

Friends including E-40, Guapdad400, DaniLeigh and more attended the dinner in Oakland, which displayed the key colorway of the Ralph Sampson LO.

Puma will continue to support The Endless Summer Fund, a non-profit headed by G-Eazy that helped Bay Area under-served youth reach their full potential.

You can see pictures from the Puma event below.

Photos in Gallery Courtesy of Grouch