Seems like Hollywood is loving them some Jordan Peele. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Us and Get Out filmmaker just came up on a bag. He is set to write, produce and direct two new features for Universal Pictures. He and his Monkeypaw Productions just signedd a five-year exclusive, first-look deal also with the Universal.

It seems as if the film company is just throwing money at him. And why not? He is bankable. Just consider how globally he has made $500 million in the box office, and how right out the back he nabbed that Oscar trophy for a Black social commentary told through a horror film.

No word on what kind of films he is gonna make, but wouldn’t it be nice if he returns to his comedy roots and gives us a really smart romcom?