Aspire TV’s very own cooking show is back!

Butter + Brown brings style, flair and lots of laughter to the kitchen. You can not expect anything less when your hosts are long-time friends, Seth Brundle, and Leslie Antonoff. Brundle and Antonoffa also serve as the series’ creators and co-executive producers. Issa Rae and Chef Gavin are executive producers. Butter + Brown began as a web series to show viewers how easy it is to elevate their everyday meals. In addition, you’ll be entertained by the dynamic duo of Bundle and Antonoff who share their most hilarious stories

The first two seasons featured a diverse group of guests such as Rick Ross, David Banner, Carla Hall, and Power’s own, Larenz Tate. Season 3 looks to capitalize on the same momentum when James Bland steps into the kitchen during the series premiere. Be sure to catch Butter + Brown on Aspire TV every Tuesday at 8 pm.