K. Michelle Announces Dates for ‘Over Some D*ck Tour’ Shawn Grant October 2, 2019 Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances K. Michelle is ready to bring R&B to your hometown on the O.S.D Tour. O.S.D means “Over Some Dick.” In the announcement, K. Michelle reveals the inspiration behind the name of her tour. “I’ve written a lot of my music OVER SOME D*CK, so now i’m OVER SOME D*CK.” K. Michelle is set to release a new album this fall, ahead of the tour kicking off on November 11 and will hit Chicago, New York City, New Orleans, San Diego and more. View this post on Instagram I’ve written a lot of my music OVER SOME DICK, so now i’m OVER SOME DICK. Come talk shit with me. Come sing some songs OLD and from the brand new album. Red wig and Kimberly will be performing. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY but I got the presale link below. Rebels, it’s TIME! Get “O.S.D. TOUR” presale tickets at https://www.allmonstersarehuman.com/osdtour using password: OSDTOUR. Can’t wait to see you! 💕#AMAH @rnbonly thank you❤️ A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Oct 1, 2019 at 9:12am PDT I’m about to hold tour auditions in Atlanta for Singers that can dance. Details coming soon. Spread the word. I want to give everybody an opportunity — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) October 1, 2019