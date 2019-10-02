K. Michelle is ready to bring R&B to your hometown on the O.S.D Tour. O.S.D means “Over Some Dick.”

In the announcement, K. Michelle reveals the inspiration behind the name of her tour.

“I’ve written a lot of my music OVER SOME D*CK, so now i’m OVER SOME D*CK.”

K. Michelle is set to release a new album this fall, ahead of the tour kicking off on November 11 and will hit Chicago, New York City, New Orleans, San Diego and more.