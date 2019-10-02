Kevin Gates isn’t allowed to visit and family or friends who are doing time in Louisiana prison.

According to the local NBC-affiliate KALB News, the Louisiana Department of Corrections, banned the rapper from all of its facilities.

This action is a result of a picture of Gates going viral holding a stack of money during a visitation at St. Gabriel facility. The caption indicated that he was visiting C-Murder, his son, Lee Lucas, and several other inmates.

This was a violation because visitors are prohibited from bringing more than $300 to any Department of Corrections’ building.

“As indicated in the photograph, it appears Mr. Gates had a large sum of cash, which is unacceptable, and a violation,” a Department of Corrections spokesperson, Ken Pastorick, told The Advocate. “It is against Elayn Hunt Correctional Center policy to bring case exceeding $300 into the prison, and any amount above that is considered contraband.”

Investigators learned that Gates entered the facility without showing proper identification and bypassed security checkpoints, therefore, several employees including a deputy warden, was disciplined.

“Following the investigation, Warden Tim Hooper ended Perry Stagg’s detail as Deputy Warden of Elayn Hunt Correctional Center,” Pastorick said in a statement. “Major Jason Linzy received a letter of counseling. Additional training has been provided to staff regarding visitation policies.”