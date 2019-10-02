Mathew Knowles went through breast cancer surgery over the Summer and he opened up about it for the first time on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Knowles appeared on a pre-recorded episode with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America and gave the world an update on his current health. “I’m doing really good, Michael. I had my surgery the last week of July, and now I’m doing all the steps for recovery.”

Strahan also revealed that his own brother was diagnosed with breast cancer and got it treated in 2015.

Thankfully the diagnosis was caught early and the first thing he did was phone his family so they can take steps to prevent them from getting diagnosed. He is a carrier of the BRCA 2 gene mutation, in English words, he has a higher risk for developing breast cancer.

“That was the very first call because this is genetics,” he explained. “It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk. Even my grandkids have a higher risk. They handled it like they should — they went on and got the [BRCA mutation] test.”

Mathew Knowles has since cut out alcohol and focuses on being active and meditation. “I just wanted to have a clean bill of health,” he said.