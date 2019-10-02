Planned Parenthood Secretly Built ‘Mega-Clinic’ in Illinois to Treat Thousands of Women in Nearby Cities That Banned Abortions

Planned Parenthood is set to open a mega clinic in Illinois to offer reproductive health services to tens of thousands of women in nearby cities.

When the clinic opens later this month, at least 11,000 women are expected to be treated there.

The 18,000 square-foot institution in Fairview Heights, which is close to the border states, such as Arkansas and Kentucky, that have enforced abortion laws. It’s also 13 miles from Missouri’s last abortion clinic in St. Louis.

Planned Parenthood built the clinic under a shell company with the code name ‘Alaska’ to avoid protestors or construction delay.

Dr Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told CBS News, “We were really intentional and thoughtful about making sure that we were able to complete this project as expeditiously as possible because we saw the writing on the wall,” Dr McNicholas said.

“Patients need better access, so we wanted to get it open as quickly as we could.”

McNicholas told CBS that the construction was stonewalled after the public learned abortions will be offered there.